April 7th, murder, rape — files of Nichifor

For nearly four months has not seen her child, whom justice placed in father’s arms. In the struggle to have him beside, she was left with a criminal proceeding, and for almost 10 months, Mary is afraid to return home from Italy. During all this time the child was carried from Moldova to Italy, and then from one region to another. He was placed in the care of the authorities then returned to one of the parents.

By the end of May 2013, Mary went to take Nicolas from the kindergarten, as usual, around 5:30 p.m. The teacher said that the boy was already taken by his father. She waited all night, and no one was answering her calls. Subsequently she found out that Mario, the father of her son, left with the child to Italy. Mary decided to go to Italy, where she complained to courts that her ex-husband, Mario Caporaso, had stolen the baby and would have taken him out from Moldova without announcing her.

