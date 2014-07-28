April 7th, murder, rape — files of Nichifor
Adrian Nichifor, convicted by first court of killing Iurie Parlici, brother of former Nisporeni Commissioner, was in state of affect at the time of the crime. The conclusion comes from a psychologist and would have been presented at the last hearing of the case. This was not possible, because none of the convict lawyers was present at the trial. Judges, prosecutors and prosecution lawyers concluded that this way defense is trying to delay the case. Read More →
Heath worth 20 million euro from the downtown
State should decide as soon as possible what will do with the land of former Republican Stadium, estimated at around 20 million euros, say real estate experts. But authorities are in doubt and say they are still looking for investors, though it’s been seven years since the Republican Stadium was demolished and politicians vied in promises. Altogether, Republican Stadium «eats» money from the state budget also in 2014.
Strategic Factory worth millions taken over from the state for nothing
Cereal Products Factory (CPF) in Chisinau, where the state owns almost 80% of the shares, remained without about 60 real estates, after more than dubious transactions, which took place over several days, in April in 2014. They all came into the possession of a company founded just a few days before the transaction.
Constitutional Court saved a policeman from prison
Radu Starinschi, sentenced to two years of imprisonment by the Court of Appeals (CA) Chisinau, remains at liberty. After the Constitutional Court (CC), which declared unconstitutional the amendments to the Criminal Code relating to the limitation on files of April 7, 2009, the judges backtracked and ordered the extinction of sentence until the examining by the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ).
Letter with allegations, examined by MPs “Certainly. Prosecutor, NAC must examine it»
Politicians say they will examine the letter with allegations toward the president of the National Integrity Commission (NIC), Anatoly Donciu, a letter signed by four other members of the institution. This could be remitted to law enforcement, the National Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office and Centre (NAC), say MPs. The letter arrived in Parliament last Wednesday. It was addressed to the President of Parliament Igor Corman and leaders of four factions in Parliament: Valeriu Strelet — LDP, Marian Lupu – DPM, Ion Hadarca — PLR, and Maria Postoico — CPRM.
PARTIES FOR SALE: Some politicians are ready to quit their parties and russian speakers — even propagate European integration
Victor Stepaniuc, former communist deputy, current president of the Socialist People’s Party (PPS), is ready to give the party he founded and even to support Moldova’s European integration. Also Michael Garbuz, leader of «Patriots of Moldova», is ready to give up the leadership of his party and, under certain conditions, to support Moldova’s European integration, that although, in public speeches, he is a great promoter of the Customs Union and pro-Russian policies. Two other party presidents agreed to discuss the issue of party sales. However, there were politicians who rejected the proposal.
Internal SCANDAL at NIC: Colleges accuse Donciu of negligence and abuse of power
Members of the National Integrity Commission (NIC) are preparing a letter to the President of the Parliament of Moldova, Igor Corman, and all the presidents of the parliamentary factions, which qualifies as illegal actions of the President of the institution, Anatoly Donciu. They call for the intervention of MPs to «take note of negligence, abuse of power and multiple violations of law» committed by the head of the institution. «I want to think there is no political element», reply Donciu.
How to go back into police after being fired?
Annually, courts examine dozens of cases in which former employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) ask to be restored to function after being fired. Although there are many cases where former employees lose trials, and with them the right to be restored, there are many situations when they return to the old function, even receiving the salary for the period in which they could not exercise their profession. Meanwhile, there are even more odd cases, when dismissed return to MIA without resorting to the courts. An example is the police captain Dan Maximciuc. By an order signed by Ion Bodrug, Head of the Inspectorate General of Police (IGP), on August 22, 2013, he was laid off from MIA IGP, by paying him the cash compensation for unused leave.
Nobody’s stray dogs
Even though for years ChisinauCity Hall representatives promise construction of a shelter for stray animals, stray dogs problem remains unresolved. In February 2010, by a decision of the Chisinau Municipal Council, Municipal Enterprise «Autosalubritate» was assigned a plot of 0.55ha where would be built a shelter with a veterinary clinic for stray dogs. Although municipal authorities claimed at the time that the project will be completed during a year, so far the shelter is not built, and stray dogs continue to be a menace to the inhabitants of Chisinau.
«I love my son and I dedicate my life to him, but life has become a nightmare»
For nearly four months has not seen her child, whom justice placed in father’s arms. In the struggle to have him beside, she was left with a criminal proceeding, and for almost 10 months, Mary is afraid to return home from Italy. During all this time the child was carried from Moldova to Italy, and then from one region to another. He was placed in the care of the authorities then returned to one of the parents.
By the end of May 2013, Mary went to take Nicolas from the kindergarten, as usual, around 5:30 p.m. The teacher said that the boy was already taken by his father. She waited all night, and no one was answering her calls. Subsequently she found out that Mario, the father of her son, left with the child to Italy. Mary decided to go to Italy, where she complained to courts that her ex-husband, Mario Caporaso, had stolen the baby and would have taken him out from Moldova without announcing her.
